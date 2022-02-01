UrduPoint.com

22 Restaurants Sealed, Managers Arrested For Violation Of SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 07:13 PM

22 restaurants sealed, managers arrested for violation of SOPs

District administration Peshawar Tuesday sealed 22 restaurants and arrested their managers for violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday sealed 22 restaurants and arrested their managers for violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In light of the directives of National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), the officers of the district administration carried out the inspection of business centres in interior city, Hayatabad, Dilzak Road, Charsadda Road, Ring Road, University Road, G.

T. Road, Kohat Road and other localities.

The officers of the district administration also inspected filling stations and checked Corona vaccination certificates and directed traders for strict adherence to Corona preventive SOPs.

For serving dine to visitors in violation of SOPs, the officers of the district administration sealed 22 restaurants and arrested their managers as well.

