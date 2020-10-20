UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

22 Sahulat Bazaars Made Functional In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 06:56 PM

22 Sahulat bazaars made functional in Faisalabad

As many as 22 Sahulat Bazaars have been made functional in the district to provide daily use items to consumers at a controlled rate

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 22 Sahulat Bazaars have been made functional in the district to provide daily use items to consumers at a controlled rate. In the bazaars, sugar would be sold at Rs 85 per kilograms (kg), flour bag (10 kg) at Rs 420 and 20-kg flour bag at Rs 840 whereas fruits, vegetables and other grocery items will also be available at discounted prices as compared to the open market.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited Sahulat Bazaars and checked arrangements.

They visited bazaar at Riaz Shahid Chowk, Millat Road, Model Bazaar Millat Chowk and others and checked availability of commodities.

They directed in charges of Sahulat Bazaars to remain present on the spot and keep an eye on demand and supply besides ensuring high quality of daily use commodities. The deputy commissioner said a price control monitoring cell had also been set up inthe DC office where prompt action would be taken on complaints received from peopleaver hoarding and profiteering.

Related Topics

Road Price Muhammad Ali Market From Flour

Recent Stories

Dubai to further enhance visitor experience with r ..

27 minutes ago

Climate events, COVID-19 strain displaced 1.5m peo ..

42 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber, Google, discus ..

57 minutes ago

Marked decline in capital's street crimes due to s ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Chief Says US Prepar ..

1 minute ago

US Told Embassy in Chisinau to Instigate Protests ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.