22 Sahulat bazaars made functional in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 22 Sahulat Bazaars have been made functional in the district to provide daily use items to consumers at a controlled rate. In the bazaars, sugar would be sold at Rs 85 per kilograms (kg), flour bag (10 kg) at Rs 420 and 20-kg flour bag at Rs 840 whereas fruits, vegetables and other grocery items will also be available at discounted prices as compared to the open market.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited Sahulat Bazaars and checked arrangements.

They visited bazaar at Riaz Shahid Chowk, Millat Road, Model Bazaar Millat Chowk and others and checked availability of commodities.

They directed in charges of Sahulat Bazaars to remain present on the spot and keep an eye on demand and supply besides ensuring high quality of daily use commodities. The deputy commissioner said a price control monitoring cell had also been set up inthe DC office where prompt action would be taken on complaints received from peopleaver hoarding and profiteering.