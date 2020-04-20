22 schemes of SDGAP approved by District Development Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :District Development Committee has approved 22 development schemes under the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme in a meeting held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here today.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed. The meeting was told that the schemes will be completed with a cost of Rs 40 million.

These schemes include 5 of electricity supply to be completed with a cost of Rs 3.969 million, 16 schemes of local government and community development to be completed with a cost of Rs 31.615 million and construction of one road to be completed with a cost of Rs 4.39 million.

Deputy Commissioner directed timely completion of the schemes and asked concerned officers to monitor the development work and ensure social distancing at the sites of these schemes.