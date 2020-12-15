UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

22 Shopkeepers Arrested For Erecting Encroachments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:34 PM

22 shopkeepers arrested for erecting encroachments

District administration Peshawar Tuesday arrested 22 shopkeepers for erecting encroachments outside their shops in different bazaars of the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday arrested 22 shopkeepers for erecting encroachments outside their shops in different bazaars of the city.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Aftab Ahmad along with Station House Officer (SHO), Khan Raziq Police Station, Razi Khan carried out anti-encroachment drive in Pepal Mandi, Misgiran, Church Road, Kocha Risaldar and other localities and removed encroachments erected outside shops.

It is worth mentioning here that the shopkeepers of these bazaars have erected encroachments on both footpaths and roads and were creating hardships for pedestrians and motorists.

The officers of the district administration demolished encroachments and arrested those responsible for erecting them.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Station Road Church

Recent Stories

IGP takes notice of police encounter

2 minutes ago

Sri Lanka faces worst decline as debt crisis looms ..

2 minutes ago

500 drivers fined for not fastening seatbelts

7 minutes ago

Mexico's Lopez Obrador congratulates Biden on US e ..

7 minutes ago

Cyprus prepares for Covid-19 vaccinations in Janua ..

10 minutes ago

KP police inducts 23 constables on martyred quota

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.