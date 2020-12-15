22 shopkeepers arrested for erecting encroachments

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday arrested 22 shopkeepers for erecting encroachments outside their shops in different bazaars of the city.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Aftab Ahmad along with Station House Officer (SHO), Khan Raziq Police Station, Razi Khan carried out anti-encroachment drive in Pepal Mandi, Misgiran, Church Road, Kocha Risaldar and other localities and removed encroachments erected outside shops.

It is worth mentioning here that the shopkeepers of these bazaars have erected encroachments on both footpaths and roads and were creating hardships for pedestrians and motorists.

The officers of the district administration demolished encroachments and arrested those responsible for erecting them.