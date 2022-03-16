UrduPoint.com

22 Shopkeepers Arrested For Erecting Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2022 | 08:00 PM

22 shopkeepers arrested for erecting encroachments

District administration Peshawar on Wednesday arrested 22 shopkeepers for erecting encroachments and displaying goods outside their shops in Board Bazaar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar on Wednesday arrested 22 shopkeepers for erecting encroachments and displaying goods outside their shops in board Bazaar.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (ADC), Mohammad Azhar Khan carried out operation against encroachments erected outside shops by shopkeepers in Board Bazaar.

On this occasion, a heavy contingent of police was also deployed to avert any untoward incident.

During the operation encroachments erected outside shops on road and footpath were removed while 22 persons were also arrested for erecting them.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) directed the officers of district administration for conducting daily based anti-encroachment operation in Board Bazaar and sending of all those to jails who are erecting encroachments outside their shops.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan paid a surprise visit to Muhafiz Khana and checked revenue records.

He also reviewed facilities available for the people and met with applicants to collect firsthand information about their complaints and directed the provision of the copies of the revenue record to them with immediate effect. He also checked the attendance register.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that all necessary steps are being taken for the facilitation of the people and provision of immediate relief to them.

He directed the staff to perform their duty with honesty to provide all possible relief to the people and warned of legal proceedings against those committing negligence in this regard.

