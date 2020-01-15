UrduPoint.com
22 Shopkeepers Arrested For Selling Polythene Bags, Profiteering

Wed 15th January 2020

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mathani Salahuddin conducted raids on various shops in Chamkani area and arrested 22 persons for selling plastic polythene bags, erecting encroachments and profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mathani Salahuddin conducted raids on various shops in Chamkani area and arrested 22 persons for selling plastic polythene bags, erecting encroachments and profiteering.

The arrested persons were included grocers, fruit & vegetable sellers, nanbais, encroachment mafia and butchers. The district administration has said that the arrested persons will face legal action.

