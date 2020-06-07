UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

22 Shopkeepers Arrested For Violating Corona Virus SOP

Muhammad Irfan 27 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 03:50 PM

22 shopkeepers arrested for violating corona virus SOP

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 22 shopkeepers were arrested on the violating of corona virus Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)in Faisalabad.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Malik Rashid visited Chowk Clock Tower and its adjacent bazaars and found violation of corona SOP in various shops in Katchery Bazaar.

Therefore, the AC arrested 22 shopkeepers and sealed their shops, said a spokesman of local administration here on Sunday.

He said that AC city also checked implementation of government SOP on roads and removed air-pressure from the tyres of 32 motorcycles when their were found traveling on roads without facemasks. Meanwhile, officers of Tehsil administration also sealed 20 shops in Tehsil Tandlianwala onthe violation of government SOPs.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Rashid Tandlianwala Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Oman announces 866 new COVID-19 cases

47 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases near 7 million

2 hours ago

Estimated 600 million people fall ill every year o ..

2 hours ago

Russia registers over 8,000 new coronavirus cases, ..

2 hours ago

OFID supports sustainable development in eastern, ..

2 hours ago

US announces 749 COVID-19 related deaths in past 2 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.