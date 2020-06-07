22 shopkeepers arrested for violating corona virus SOP

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 22 shopkeepers were arrested on the violating of corona virus Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)in Faisalabad.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Malik Rashid visited Chowk Clock Tower and its adjacent bazaars and found violation of corona SOP in various shops in Katchery Bazaar.

Therefore, the AC arrested 22 shopkeepers and sealed their shops, said a spokesman of local administration here on Sunday.

He said that AC city also checked implementation of government SOP on roads and removed air-pressure from the tyres of 32 motorcycles when their were found traveling on roads without facemasks. Meanwhile, officers of Tehsil administration also sealed 20 shops in Tehsil Tandlianwala onthe violation of government SOPs.