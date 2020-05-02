22 shopkeepers arrested on profiteering

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Special price Control Magistrates netted 22 shopkeepers on charges of profiteering during last 24 hours.

According to official sources, FIRs were registered against four shopkeepers. Similarly, 18 shopkeepers were sent to jail after summary trial.

Eight shopkeepers were nabbed from Multan, 12 from Shujabad and two from Jalalpur Pirwala. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Shehzad Meboob also paid visit at Qadirpur Raan vegetable market. He inspected precautionary arrangements against COVID-19 and also inspected auction process. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.