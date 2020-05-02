UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

22 Shopkeepers Arrested On Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 11:40 AM

22 shopkeepers arrested on profiteering

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Special price Control Magistrates netted 22 shopkeepers on charges of profiteering during last 24 hours.

According to official sources, FIRs were registered against four shopkeepers. Similarly, 18 shopkeepers were sent to jail after summary trial.

Eight shopkeepers were nabbed from Multan, 12 from Shujabad and two from Jalalpur Pirwala. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Shehzad Meboob also paid visit at Qadirpur Raan vegetable market. He inspected precautionary arrangements against COVID-19 and also inspected auction process. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

Related Topics

Multan Jail Visit Price Jalalpur Pirwala Shujabad Market From

Recent Stories

NBA pushes back draft lottery, combine

1 minute ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Bir al-A ..

19 minutes ago

PM wishes good health, early recovery to Russian c ..

25 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 May 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE leadership congratulate citizens, residents on ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.