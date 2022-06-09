UrduPoint.com

22 Shopkeepers Held, 317 Fined Over Profiteering

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2022 | 11:11 PM

District administration has arrested 22 shopkeepers and imposed fine on 317 others over profiteering during a crackdown launched in the ongoing month

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :District administration has arrested 22 shopkeepers and imposed fine on 317 others over profiteering during a crackdown launched in the ongoing month.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed, the price control magistrates launched a special crackdown against profiteers across the district.

The officers checked various shops and arrested 22 shopkeepers involved on selling commodities on high rates. The officers imposed fine of Rs 671,000 on 317 other shopkeepers over violations.

The deputy commissioner has directed price control magistrates to continue action against the profiteers. He said that no one would be allowed to violate government orders otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

