22 Shops Demolished During Anti-encroachment Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 06:54 PM

The district administration and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) during a joint operation, demolished 22 illegally constructed shops on G.T. Road on Monday

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Tariq Hussain along with the Assistant Director (AD) PDA conducted anti-encroachment operation at Chamkani locality on G.T. Road and demolished 20 illegally constructed shops through heavy machinery.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to avert any untoward incident.

According to a spokesman of the district administration, the shops were constructed without registration and approval of maps from the PDA. The owners were issued several notices to demolish their illegally constructed buildings voluntarily, but in vain.

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has directed all administrative officers to continue the anti-encroachment operation. He said that indiscriminate operation will continue against all encroachments and those re-erecting them will face stern action.

