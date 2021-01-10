UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

22 Shops, Restaurants Sealed Over SOPs Violation In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

22 shops, restaurants sealed over SOPs violation in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 22 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 67,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

According to spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faizan Ahmed sealed seven shops, three restaurant and imposed Rs 29,500 fine on overcharging and Rs 12,500 for SOPs violation.

AC Cantt Zahi Sha­kir sealed 10 shops, two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 25,000 fine.

Teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown besides issuing warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Vehicles Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nakheel Malls embarks on data transformation journ ..

40 minutes ago

DIPâ€™s 7th energised DEWA substation increases po ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University students win EGA grant to bui ..

55 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

1 hour ago

Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah shines light on beau ..

1 hour ago

Bahawalnagar, Haroonabad lack development in scien ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.