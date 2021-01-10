22 shops, restaurants sealed over SOPs violation in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 22 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 67,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

According to spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faizan Ahmed sealed seven shops, three restaurant and imposed Rs 29,500 fine on overcharging and Rs 12,500 for SOPs violation.

AC Cantt Zahi Sha­kir sealed 10 shops, two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 25,000 fine.

Teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown besides issuing warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, the spokesperson added.