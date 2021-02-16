22 shops sealed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 22 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 70,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 25,000 fine on overcharging, and Rs 15,000fine on SOPs violation.

Meanwhile, AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed four shops, three restaurants and a marriage hall, besides imposing Rs 30,000 fine over SOPs violations in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers with instructions to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.