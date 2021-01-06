UrduPoint.com
22 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Wed 06th January 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 22 shops, restaurants and imposed Rs 25,000 fine for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faizan Ahmed sealed four shops and four restaurants in his jurisdiction.

AC Cantt Zahi Sha�kir sealed 11 shops, two restaurants and a marriage hall in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

Teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown besides warned transportersand drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, spokesperson added.

