22 Shops Sealed, Three Booked Over SoP Violations In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 05:01 PM

District administration has sealed 22 shops and registered cases against three others over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed 22 shops and registered cases against three others over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the price control magistrates launched crackdown against violators of SoP and sealed 13 shops in Teshil Shujabad and nine shops in Multan city.

The district administration also registered separate cases against three other citizens over the violations.

On the other hand, the district regional transport authority (RTA) imposed fine of over Rs 70,000 on 21 passenger buses for not ensuring face mask compulsory for passengers.

