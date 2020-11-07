UrduPoint.com
22 Smoke-emitting Vehicles Fined

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

22 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The Environment Protection Department and the traffic police, in a joint operation against smoke-emitting vehicles, imposed fine on 22 vehicles on Saturday.

The teams also distributed pamphlets inscribed with anti-smog precautionary tips among citizens on different roads.

Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Arif Mahmood has asked the motorcyclists to use face mask and glasses for safety of eyes during travelling.

He said that awareness lectures were being organized at educational institutes and rural areas for the guidance of farmers.

