22 Smoke-emitting Vehicles Fined

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:01 PM

The anti-smog teams imposed Rs 11,250 fine on 22 smoke-emitting vehicles besides arresting two persons from brick-kilns, here on Tuesday

According to Deputy Director Environment Waseem Ahsan, the teams checked vehicles at different roads and imposed fines on faulty vehicles.

They also imposed Rs 50,000 fine on an industrial unit over burning low-quality fuel in the boiler.

Besides this, the teams arrested two persons from brick kilns and handed them over to police for violation of zigzag technology. They held inspection of brick kilns in Chak No 59-JB, 61-JB, 62-JB and 64-JB.

