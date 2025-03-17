Open Menu

22 Special Persons To Get Wheelchairs, Hearing Aids

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A meeting was held under the chair of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ghulam Murtaza, regarding the Chief Minister of Punjab's flagship program for assistive devices.

A briefing was given on providing wheelchairs, hearing aids, white canes, Braille boards, and electric wheelchairs to persons with disabilities.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director Social Welfare, District Zakat Officer, Administrator Social Welfare, representatives from TEVTA, the sports Department, and various NGOs. It was informed in the meeting that 22 deserving special persons would be provided with wheelchairs, hearing aids, white canes, Braille boards, and electric wheelchairs under this flagship program. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters stated that this initiative is a positive development to facilitate the lives of persons with disabilities, which will help them become self-sufficient.

