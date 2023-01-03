UrduPoint.com

22 Sui Gas Meters Disconnected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) disconnected the gas connections of 22 consumers in Multan, Shujabad, and Dera Ghazi Khan, as they were found using compressors.

According to official sources, the use of compressors was strictly banned as it is illegal.

General Manager SNGPL Multan Shehzad Iqbal took strict notice of the illegal activity and ordered immediate disconnection of the gas meters. A total of 17 meters were disconnected in Multan, three in Shujabad, and two metres in Dera Ghazi Khan. He said that no one would be allowed to use compressors and assured of continuing the process of raids till summer.

