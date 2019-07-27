22 suspects arrested: 1.605 kg charas recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :The West zone police Karachi have arrested 22 suspects and recovered 1.605 kilograms Charas from them during the last 24 hours in the routine patrolling here.

The police have recovered 1.605 kg Charas, 12 pistols, one revolver, 39 live rounds, one motorcycle, two mobile phones, Rs1,660 cash, six allegedly stolen motorcycles from the arrested accused, said a spokesperson of DIG West on Saturday.

Meanwhile, South zone police have arrested one absconder and one proclaim offender among 26 suspects and recovered six kilo 490 gram Charas from them during the last 24 hours in snap checking and patrolling.

The police have also recovered five pistols, 15 live rounds, 80 packets Gutka, 90 kilograms betel nuts, three mobile phones, one vehicle, one motorcycle and Rs 3,270 cash from the suspects, said spokesperson of DIG South-zone on Saturday.