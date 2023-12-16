22 suspects held in search operation

Kohat police have arrested twenty-two suspects including 3 wanted-proclaimed offenders and 6 facilitators on Saturday during the search operation at the targeted locations

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Kohat police have arrested twenty-two suspects including 3 wanted-proclaimed offenders and 6 facilitators on Saturday during the search operation at the targeted locations.

According to a spokesman of Kohat police, in the search operation, 1 repeater, 2 pistols, and dozens of cartridges and

150 grams of ice were recovered from the possession of the detained persons.

Under the leadership of DSP Muzaffar Khan and SHO Gumbat police station Riaz Hussain, a heavy contingent of police

and elite force participated in the search operation.

All the persons detained during the search operation were transferred to Gumbat police station for investigation.

APP/azq/378