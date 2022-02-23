22 test positive for coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Another patient died here of COVID-19, while 22 persons tested positive during last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday that 933 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 195, while 27,914 patients had so far recovered from the disease. " 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients".

At present, 40 patients are under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 15 at DHQ Hopsital and 5 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

The spokesperson further informed that 135 confirmed patients were isolation in their homes in the district.