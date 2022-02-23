UrduPoint.com

22 Test Positive For Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 08:50 PM

22 test positive for coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Another patient died here of COVID-19, while 22 persons tested positive during last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday that 933 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 195, while 27,914 patients had so far recovered from the disease. " 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients".

At present, 40 patients are under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 15 at DHQ Hopsital and 5 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

The spokesperson further informed that 135 confirmed patients were isolation in their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

25 minutes ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

2 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

2 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

3 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

3 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>