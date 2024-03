22 traders fined

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) As many as 22 traders were fined Rs 55,500 on Thursday involved in violations under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner city Ahmed Murtaza conducted sudden visits to various markets to enforce government price lists and review implementation on Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance, and fined 8 traders Rs15,000 for overpricing essential items.

Furthermore, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui led price checking operations and fined 6 traders

Rs. 20,000 during the inspection. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa led operations in various areas of Qasimabad and fined 6 traders Rs. 18,000. Assistant Commissioner Rural Ahsan Morai also imposed fines of Rs. 2,500 on 2 traders in different areas of taluka rural.