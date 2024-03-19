22 Traders Fined For Violations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The district administration continued its operations against the profiteers on the eighth day of Ramazan in Hyderabad, and a total of 22 businessmen were fined 30,400 rupees for various violations.
According to details, Assistant Commissioner city Ahmed Murtaza along with his team inspected various markets in taluka City, and imposed a fine of 5 thousand rupees from 5 traders for not displaying the price list at the proper place and price gouging on other essential items.
Meanwhile, Mukhtiarkar Latifabad Majid Sipio while conducting visits to check price control situation in different areas of the taluka, received a fine of 11 thousand 900 rupees from 9 traders.
Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa fined 4 traders Rs. 10,000 for violations in different areas of taluka, while Assistant Commissioner taluka Ahsan Morai fined 4 traders Rs. 3,500.
