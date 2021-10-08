22 unvaccinated BRT commuters fined

The officers of district administration Peshawar Friday continued the process of the checking of Covid-19 vaccination certificates in the provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The officers of district administration Peshawar Friday continued the process of the checking of Covid-19 vaccination certificates in the provincial capital.

The campaign has been launched on the directives of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

In this connection, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Gul Bano and ADC Mohammad Imran Khan along with other administrative officers and teams of health department carried out the checking of Corona vaccination certificates in BRT stations, bus stands and NADRA centres in the district.

The officers not only checked the vaccination certificates of commuters rather also administered Corona vaccination and fined 22 unvaccinated persons over travelling in BRT buses.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has directed the administrative officers for ensuring the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against Coronavirus, checking of the vaccine certificates and action against unvaccinated persons.