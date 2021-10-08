UrduPoint.com

22 Unvaccinated BRT Commuters Fined

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 08:20 PM

22 unvaccinated BRT commuters fined

The officers of district administration Peshawar Friday continued the process of the checking of Covid-19 vaccination certificates in the provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The officers of district administration Peshawar Friday continued the process of the checking of Covid-19 vaccination certificates in the provincial capital.

The campaign has been launched on the directives of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

In this connection, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Gul Bano and ADC Mohammad Imran Khan along with other administrative officers and teams of health department carried out the checking of Corona vaccination certificates in BRT stations, bus stands and NADRA centres in the district.

The officers not only checked the vaccination certificates of commuters rather also administered Corona vaccination and fined 22 unvaccinated persons over travelling in BRT buses.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has directed the administrative officers for ensuring the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against Coronavirus, checking of the vaccine certificates and action against unvaccinated persons.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Japanese envoy condoles with Balochistan's people ..

Japanese envoy condoles with Balochistan's people affected by earthquake

2 minutes ago
 Holdout Hungary signs up to global tax reform deal ..

Holdout Hungary signs up to global tax reform deal

2 minutes ago
 Delta wave tossed wrench into US job market in Sep ..

Delta wave tossed wrench into US job market in September

2 minutes ago
 Hazara Warrior secure 7-2 win as Bannu Panthers-Ko ..

Hazara Warrior secure 7-2 win as Bannu Panthers-Kohat Eagles play a 2-2 draw

2 minutes ago
 Sufficient beds allocated for dengue patients in c ..

Sufficient beds allocated for dengue patients in capital

2 minutes ago
 KP CM inaugurates multiple uplift projects in Swat ..

KP CM inaugurates multiple uplift projects in Swat

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.