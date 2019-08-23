UrduPoint.com
22 Villages Inundated As Water Level Continues To Rise In River Sutlej

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:31 PM

About 22 villages in Rahim Yar Khan have been inundated as water level in River Sutlej is continuously rising near Pakpattan

RAHIM YAR KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) About 22 villages in Rahim Yar Khan have been inundated as water level in River Sutlej is continuously rising near Pakpattan.The flood water has destroyed several houses and standing crops stretching over hundreds of acres while the road connecting Bahawalnagar will also be suspended.

The people have started moving towards safe havens.On the other hand, several villages of Kot Mithan submerged under flood water after rise in water level in River Indus.

Several localities in Thath area near Rojhan were inundated after a breach in a safety dyke. Meanwhile, flooding leaves thousands homeless in Rajanpur and surrounding villages.

