22 weighing bridges sealed over short-measuring

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Aliza Rehan has sealed 22 weighing bridges on charge of short-measuring.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that AC Sammundri inspected various weighing bridges in her jurisdiction and found 22 bridge owners involved in short-measuring and causing financial loss to the sugarcane growers.

Therefore, the AC sealed premises of these weighing bridges and got cases registered against bridge owners, he added.