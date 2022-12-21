UrduPoint.com

22 Weighing Bridges Sealed Over Short-measuring

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Aliza Rehan has sealed 22 weighing bridges on charge of short-measuring.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that AC Sammundri inspected various weighing bridges in her jurisdiction and found 22 bridge owners involved in short-measuring and causing financial loss to the sugarcane growers.

Therefore, the AC sealed premises of these weighing bridges and got cases registered against bridge owners, he added.

