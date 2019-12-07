UrduPoint.com
22 Years Old Girl Strangled To Death In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:33 PM

22 years old girl strangled to death in Sargodha

A 22 years old girl has been strangled to death and her body has been found in desolate place in Chak No 18 North Sargodha

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) A 22 years old girl has been strangled to death and her body has been found in desolate place in Chak No 18 North Sargodha.A 22 years girl was strangled to death and her body tied with ropes was thrown at a deserted place in Chak No 18.Police took the body into their custody and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital for postmortem.

.Police have registered the case and started hunting for the culprits.

