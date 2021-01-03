UrduPoint.com
220 Cases Registered Against Child Abuse Last Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:20 PM

220 cases registered against child abuse last year

KASUR, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :-:Kasur police registered 220 cases against child abuse and sexual harassment in the district in 2020.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, District Police Officer Imran Kishwar said that all the accused of child abuse and excesses had been arrested and their cases were in courts.

He said that child abuse was a heinous crime which could be curbed with the help of civil society members, parents and teachers.

