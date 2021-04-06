UrduPoint.com
220 COVID-19 Cases Under Treatment In Okara Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

220 COVID-19 cases under treatment in Okara hospital

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :There are 220 COVID-19 positive cases in Okara district currently, who are being treated at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, while 219 others have quarantined themselves at their homes.

This was stated by the spokesperson for district administration and focal person for anti-corona, Deputy Director Khursheed Jilani, in a statement, issued to the media, here on Tuesday.

He appealed to people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks and use of sanitiser while leaving their homes.

People should wash their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19, he advised.

Pakistan

