220-kg unhygienic meat discarded:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Thursday launched a crackdown against slaughter houses and meat shops which were selling substandard meat in the district.

According to a press release issued by PFA office, while acting on a tip-off, the team raided at a meat slaughter house located near Umar park ,Phero morr and discarded 220-kg unhealthy meat on the spot.

A case was registered against the owner of slaughter house.