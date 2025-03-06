Open Menu

220-kg Unhygienic Meat Discarded:

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 01:20 PM

220-kg unhygienic meat discarded:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Thursday launched a crackdown against slaughter houses and meat shops which were selling substandard meat in the district.

According to a press release issued by PFA office, while acting on a tip-off, the team raided at a meat slaughter house located near Umar park ,Phero morr and discarded 220-kg unhealthy meat on the spot.

A case was registered against the owner of slaughter house.

