220 Kites Recovered, Two Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Factory Area police on Wednesday after launching a comprehensive crackdown arrested
two kite sellers and recovered 200 kites.
A police spokesman said policemen raided and arrested Nouman and Shamus besides
recovering 220 kites and 10 strings.
