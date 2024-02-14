Open Menu

220 Kites Recovered, Two Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM

220 kites recovered, two arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Factory Area police on Wednesday after launching a comprehensive crackdown arrested

two kite sellers and recovered 200 kites.

A police spokesman said policemen raided and arrested Nouman and Shamus besides

recovering 220 kites and 10 strings.

