220 more evacuated as flood emergency continues in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) As floodwater from the Ravi River continue to threaten low-lying areas of the city,

Rescue-1122 has intensified its emergency response operations, evacuating 220

people to safety from Khurdpur village near Manga Mandi.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, all the evacuated people included men,

women, children, and household belongings, were safely relocated to secure locations.

Khurdpur, one of the most affected villages in the vicinity of Manga Mandi, faced rising

water levels due to continuous river overflow.

Rescue -1122 teams carried out the operation efficiently, ensuring no loss of life was

reported during the evacuation.

The spokesperson added that round-the-clock flood rescue operations were ongoing

in Lahore’s flood-prone regions, with teams equipped to handle further emergencies

as needed.