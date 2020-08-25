UrduPoint.com
220 New Cases Of COVID-19 Detected In Sindh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:39 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 8214 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 220 new cases of coronavirus were detected

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 8214 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 220 new cases of coronavirus were detected.

He said 11 patients lost their battle against COVID-19 during last 24 hours. The CM Sindh expressed these views in his statement issued on Tuesday regarding the situation of coronavirus in Sindh.

The chief minister said a total of 970667 tests had been conducted in the province so far for the coronavirus,of which the virus had been confirmed in 128676 persons.

He said 280 more patients had recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients to 122464.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said at present 3831 patients were undergoing treatment out of which 3525 patients were at home while 6 at isolation centers and 300 at different hospitals.

The CM Sindh said that the condition of 211 patients was serious while 32 patients were on ventilator.

He said that out of 220 new cases in Sindh, 134 cases are from Karachi He said that 14 new cases are reported in Umerkot, 12 in Hyderabad, 9 in Jamshoro, 7 in Sujawal and 5 each in Shikarpur and Shaheed Benazirabad. 3 each in Naushahro Feroze and Tando Allahyar, Khairpur and Matiari, 2 each in Ghotki, Qambar, Khairpur, Sanghar and Sukkur.

Murad Ali Shah said that 1 each in Badin, Dadu, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Matiari, Mirpurkhas and Tando Muhammad Khan.

