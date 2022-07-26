220 NGOs allowed to continue work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Charity Commission has granted approval to 220 NGOs (Non-governmental organisations) of B and C category for continuing operation in the district.

In a meeting of the District Management and Operational Committee for BGOs, headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaisar Abbas Rind, at District Collector office here on Tuesday.

Various matters pertaining to NGOs registered under the Punjab Charity Commission, were discussed in the meeting.

The officers of district administration during counter checking granted approval to the NGOs for making them operational.