UrduPoint.com

220 NGOs Allowed To Continue Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2022 | 07:44 PM

220 NGOs allowed to continue work

The Punjab Charity Commission has granted approval to 220 NGOs (Non-governmental organisations) of B and C category for continuing operation in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Charity Commission has granted approval to 220 NGOs (Non-governmental organisations) of B and C category for continuing operation in the district.

In a meeting of the District Management and Operational Committee for BGOs, headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaisar Abbas Rind, at District Collector office here on Tuesday.

Various matters pertaining to NGOs registered under the Punjab Charity Commission, were discussed in the meeting.

The officers of district administration during counter checking granted approval to the NGOs for making them operational.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

Khurshid Shah for complete restoration of Naleem J ..

Khurshid Shah for complete restoration of Naleem Jhelum Hydro Project

1 second ago
 Eurozone stocks slide, gas prices soar

Eurozone stocks slide, gas prices soar

2 seconds ago
 Atif Khan directs completion of Food Department's ..

Atif Khan directs completion of Food Department's digitization

4 seconds ago
 Fesco restored transmission system affected due to ..

Fesco restored transmission system affected due to downpour

5 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews prices of ghee, availability of pa ..

Meeting reviews prices of ghee, availability of palm oil

9 seconds ago
 Experts stress to adopt precautionary measures aga ..

Experts stress to adopt precautionary measures against electrical hazards during ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.