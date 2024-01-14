Open Menu

2200 CCTV Cameras Being Installed To Maintain Law And Order; Dr Jamal

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM

2200 CCTV cameras being installed to maintain law and order; Dr Jamal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Sunday said that 2,200 Closed Circle Television (CCTV) cameras were being installed at 306 points in the city to improve the law and order situation in the city.

During a visit to the City Police Office to review the ongoing work of the Safe City Project, he informed that 300 labourers were working day and night on the Safe City project to complete the task.

He said that under the Safe City project, 2200 cameras would be installed at 306 locations while Rs 230 million had been provided for the construction of the CPO office. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that in a short time, work had been started on mega projects in all sectors, including the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, which was stalled for a long time.

He said that the revamping of Holy Family Hospital (HFH) was a historic project that would be remembered by the people of Rawalpindi for decades which would significantly improve healthcare facilities. The minister said that around 83 percent of work on the old HFH block had been completed while 65 percent of work on the basement was finished. He added that most parts of the HFH would be opened to the public by January 31.

Dr Jamal informed that the Planning and Development board had approved Rs 1500 million for the revamping and renovation of the Hospital while 600 labourers were working in different shifts to complete the work within the stipulated time. Funds have also been released to upgrade Rawalpindi’s parks, he added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Population Welfare Law And Order Visit Road Rawalpindi Nasir Circle January Sunday Family TV All Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

8 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

17 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

17 hours ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

17 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

17 hours ago
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

17 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

17 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

17 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

18 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

18 hours ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan