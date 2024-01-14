2200 CCTV Cameras Being Installed To Maintain Law And Order; Dr Jamal
Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Sunday said that 2,200 Closed Circle Television (CCTV) cameras were being installed at 306 points in the city to improve the law and order situation in the city.
During a visit to the City Police Office to review the ongoing work of the Safe City Project, he informed that 300 labourers were working day and night on the Safe City project to complete the task.
He said that under the Safe City project, 2200 cameras would be installed at 306 locations while Rs 230 million had been provided for the construction of the CPO office. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that in a short time, work had been started on mega projects in all sectors, including the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, which was stalled for a long time.
He said that the revamping of Holy Family Hospital (HFH) was a historic project that would be remembered by the people of Rawalpindi for decades which would significantly improve healthcare facilities. The minister said that around 83 percent of work on the old HFH block had been completed while 65 percent of work on the basement was finished. He added that most parts of the HFH would be opened to the public by January 31.
Dr Jamal informed that the Planning and Development board had approved Rs 1500 million for the revamping and renovation of the Hospital while 600 labourers were working in different shifts to complete the work within the stipulated time. Funds have also been released to upgrade Rawalpindi’s parks, he added.
