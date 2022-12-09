UrduPoint.com

2200 Kites Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) police on Friday launched a comprehensive crackdown against kite makers and sellers and recovered 2200 kites in Islampura area.

Police said that CIA raided on a tip off and arrested an accuse Inaam r/o Islampura andrecovered 2200 stocked kites and 500 string rolls from his possession.

District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Tariq Aziz appreciated the effort of the police.

