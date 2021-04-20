2200 liters of fake beverages sealed

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Monday seized over 2200 liters of counterfeit and expired soft drinks in operations carried out in Tank and Peshawar districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Monday seized over 2200 liters of counterfeit and expired soft drinks in operations carried out in Tank and Peshawar districts.

The actions were taken on the directives of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

The counterfeit beverages were recovered from the distribution center being supplied to shopkeepers in the district Tank.

The Food Authority in another operation seized 650 Kilograms banned China Salt from a warehouse at ring-raid and imposed fine on the owner.

The Food Safety Authority, during Ramzan has intensified its operations against factories, general stores, hotels and fast food points and vendors were sensitised on the SOPs of Food Safety Authority and directed them to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Authority for their concerned businesses.

� According to the Food Safety Authority, general stores and fast food points were also inspected across the province.

Similarly, counterfeit soft drinks manufacturing factory using harmful chemicals was sealed in Peshawar. Two beverages factories sealed in manga and muhabat Khan areas of Mardan for using harmful ingredients.

Meanwhile, the district administration Peshawar has sealed factory producing harmful candies for children.

The district administration also sealed factory manufacturing fake paints, distempers and emulsions.