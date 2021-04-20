UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2200 Liters Of Fake Beverages Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 12:59 PM

2200 liters of fake beverages sealed

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Monday seized over 2200 liters of counterfeit and expired soft drinks in operations carried out in Tank and Peshawar districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Monday seized over 2200 liters of counterfeit and expired soft drinks in operations carried out in Tank and Peshawar districts.

The actions were taken on the directives of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

The counterfeit beverages were recovered from the distribution center being supplied to shopkeepers in the district Tank.

The Food Authority in another operation seized 650 Kilograms banned China Salt from a warehouse at ring-raid and imposed fine on the owner.

The Food Safety Authority, during Ramzan has intensified its operations against factories, general stores, hotels and fast food points and vendors were sensitised on the SOPs of Food Safety Authority and directed them to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Authority for their concerned businesses.

� According to the Food Safety Authority, general stores and fast food points were also inspected across the province.

Similarly, counterfeit soft drinks manufacturing factory using harmful chemicals was sealed in Peshawar. Two beverages factories sealed in manga and muhabat Khan areas of Mardan for using harmful ingredients.

Meanwhile, the district administration Peshawar has sealed factory producing harmful candies for children.

The district administration also sealed factory manufacturing fake paints, distempers and emulsions.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Fine Manga Mardan Tank National University From

Recent Stories

CBUAE remains committed to supporting UAE’s reco ..

16 minutes ago

China reports 10 new coronavirus cases

16 minutes ago

US Ambassador to Russia Confirms He Will Travel to ..

2 minutes ago

Youth body recovered in kasur

2 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 141.67 million

31 minutes ago

Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes western Indonesi ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.