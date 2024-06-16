2200 police officials deputed to provide security on Eid ul Azha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Eid ul Azha will be marked with religious fervor in Multan also and local Police beefed up tight security arrangements at Eid congregations.

Eid Namaz will be offered at 894 different places and masajid.

The police have termed 117 points as sensitive.

A total of 2200 police officials will discharge duties across the district. Besides this officials from Dolphin Squad, Mahafiz Force and Elite Force will also assist in maintaining a peaceful environment.

City Police Officer Sadiq Ali Dogar will also pay a visit to different areas to check the security arrangements.