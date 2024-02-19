2200 Police Personnel To Provide Security At Cholistan Rally: DPO
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 07:27 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Syed Mohammad Abbas has said that during the 19th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2024, over 2200 police officers and security personnel will carry out their duties.
While issuing instructions, he emphasized conducting duties alertly, ensuring the protection of people's lives and property, keeping a close eye on suspicious elements, and maintaining a clear race track.
Security will be on high alert at the rally site, preventing unauthorized individuals from approaching. Vehicles will be parked at appropriate distances from various program locations. A traffic plan has been chalked out under the supervision of the DSP Traffic to control traffic, ensuring proper parking and clear routes for vehicles, and keeping traffic flowing smoothly.
The district police, Dolphin Force, Elite Force, Traffic Police, Special Branch, Bomb Disposal Squad, and officials from other departments will fulfil their duties during the Cholistan Jeep Rally, following all relevant directives. "We have also installed wireless base sets at various locations for inter-force communication and will remain prepared in police lines at all times for emergencies", DPO added. DSP Headquarters will ensure the attendance of all employees and the timely provision of residence and meals.
