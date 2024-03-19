Open Menu

2200 Profiteers Imposed Fine Of Rs17.905 Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 09:05 PM

Karachi administration, during 13 days of ongoing special price checking campaign, imposed fines of over Rs17.905 million on 2200 shopkeepers and wholesalers while 26 shops were sealed for violating officially notified rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Karachi administration, during 13 days of ongoing special price checking campaign, imposed fines of over Rs17.905 million on 2200 shopkeepers and wholesalers while 26 shops were sealed for violating officially notified rates.

The campaign was initiated on directives of Sindh Chief Minister for ensuring availability of essential items of daily use on officially notified rates during Ramazan and Commissioner Karachi is monitoring the campaign, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Price magistrates carried out action in their respective areas and paid visits to 545 different places of the metropolis, said the statement adding that administration, on eighth day of Ramazan, imposed fines of Rs1.591 million on 164 illegal profiteers.

As per details, fines of Rs 5,25,000 were imposed on 48 illegal profiteers in district South, Rs1,47,000 on 16 profiteers in district East and fines of Rs80,000 were imposed on 22 profiteers in district West.

In district Central 37 illegal profiteers were charged with fines of Rs4,29,000, in district Malir 17 profiteers were fined Rs97,000, in district Korangi 14 shopkeepers were fined Rs2,25,000 and in district Keamari fines of Rs88,000 imposed on 10 illegal profiteers.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput, directed all the magistrates to check prices in their areas and ensure implementation of notified prices to provide relief to citizens in the month of Ramazan.

The commissioner directed officers of Police, Bureau of Supply and Prices, food and other relevant departments to remain in field and assist the administration in the campaign.

