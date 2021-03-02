2200 sacks of fake tea recovered, two arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration on Tuesday busted a fake black tea producing factory in Hashtnagri area and arrested two accused from the premises during an action against adulteration mafia.

Spokesman for Deputy Commissioner Office, said that chemicals and other material used in production of fake tea were seized from the factory while 2200 sacks of counterfeit tea were also recovered from the building.

The spokesman further said that machinery used for manufacturing the fake tea was also confiscated and two accused were taken into custody.

He said legal action would be initiated against the arrested accused.

The local people were appreciated to the administration for taking action against the adulterators in their area.