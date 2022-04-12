UrduPoint.com

2,200 Sikh Yatrees Arrive For Vaisakhi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 02:20 PM

2,200 Sikh yatrees arrive for Vaisakhi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Over 2,200 Sikh pilgrims (yatrees) arrived here on Tuesday via Wagah Border in order to celebrate Vaisakhi festival which would be held on April 14.

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Pardhan Sardar Ameer Singh, and other Sikh leaders and ETPB board officials received the yatrees.

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid said that under the directions of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, all arrangements including security and accommodation were in place to facilitate the yatrees. Facilities such as filtered cold water, clean washrooms, comfortable seating arrangements etc were made for the Sikh yatrees.

He said that the main ceremony would be held at Gurdwara Punja Sahib at Hassan Abdal on April 14 and the yatrees would return to India on April 21.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Pardhan, Sardar Ameer Singh said that special trains would operate from April 12, adding that special arrangements were made for the guests at the Nankana Sahib and Hassan Abdal railway stations.

Sikh leader Ravinder Singh expressed his gratitude to the government of Pakistan and people for their loveand hospitality for the Sikh pilgrims.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Water Nankana Sahib Wagah April Border All From Government

Recent Stories

Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

22 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

22 minutes ago
 At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Afr ..

At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Africa - Reports

22 minutes ago
 Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

22 minutes ago
 French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will v ..

French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will vote for Macron

22 minutes ago
 As EU eyes stopping Russian gas imports, Israel se ..

As EU eyes stopping Russian gas imports, Israel sees an opening

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.