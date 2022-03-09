UrduPoint.com

2200 Sugar Bags Recovered From A Private Mill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2022 | 02:20 PM

2200 sugar bags recovered from a private mill

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :District administration recovered 2200 bags of sugar stored for profiteering and sealed the mill on Wednesday.

According to district administration officials sources, a team led by Assistant Commissioner on a tip-off raided a private sugar mill, owned by Server Khan at Cahndna Chowk and recovered 2200 sacks of sugar.

The administration sealed the mill on the spot and started further legal action.

Assistant Commissioner, on the occasion said that strict action was being taken against hoarders and added that sale of sugar on higher rates would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Sale

Recent Stories

PITB Celebrates International Women's Day at Arfa ..

PITB Celebrates International Women's Day at Arfa Software Park

29 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 22,454 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 22,454 new community cases of COVID-19

35 minutes ago
 Europe stocks rebound sharply at the open 9th Mar, ..

Europe stocks rebound sharply at the open 9th Mar, 2022

35 minutes ago
 Aussie states continue to battle COVID-19 amid cat ..

Aussie states continue to battle COVID-19 amid catastrophic floods

35 minutes ago
 US petrol prices hit record high: $4.17 a gallon

US petrol prices hit record high: $4.17 a gallon

35 minutes ago
 Oil prices surge as US bans Russian energy imports ..

Oil prices surge as US bans Russian energy imports

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>