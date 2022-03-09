2200 sugar bags recovered from a private mill

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :District administration recovered 2200 bags of sugar stored for profiteering and sealed the mill on Wednesday.

According to district administration officials sources, a team led by Assistant Commissioner on a tip-off raided a private sugar mill, owned by Server Khan at Cahndna Chowk and recovered 2200 sacks of sugar.

The administration sealed the mill on the spot and started further legal action.

Assistant Commissioner, on the occasion said that strict action was being taken against hoarders and added that sale of sugar on higher rates would not be tolerated.