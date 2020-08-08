2200 vehicles challaned in July in Mian Channu

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Traffic Police Mian Channu challaned 2200 vehicles on charges of violation of traffic rules and illegal parking during month of July.

According to Circle Incharge Inspector Faisal Shehzad, traffic police fined Rs 810,000 to owners of 2200 vehicles.

He stated that nobody would be allowed to violate traffic rules or cause any hurdle in smooth flow of traffic. Similarly, the action against illegal parking will also remain continue, he concluded