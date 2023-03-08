2200 women trained on different vocational skills

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Qasr-e-Behbood, a facility working under the umbrella of the social welfare department, has so far trained 2200 women on different vocational skills to help them earn a livelihood in a dignified manner.

This was stated by Qasr-e-Behbood's manager at a ceremony organized to celebrate international women's day where Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Sherazi acknowledged women's role in nation-building as pivotal and of paramount importance.

Speaking at the ceremony as chief guest, DC said, last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) had advised people to treat women with respect. He highlighted the need for taking advantage of skills and talent of women for economic development.

He said, women in Muzaffargarh district were active in almost all spheres and promised steps to facilitate them in improving their representation in different sectors.

Manager Qasr-e-Behbood said, 2200 women successfully completed their skill development training at the facility since 2019.

Deputy director social welfare Muhammad Nasir stressed the need for financial independence of women adding that independent women are poised and dignified. Chairman civil society forum Malik Khair Muhammad Budh also spoke.

The officials visited different stalls showcasing various novelty and utility products developed by women and heaped praise on their skill and proficiency.

A group of girls students presented a tableau at the end of the ceremony.