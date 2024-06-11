Open Menu

22,000 Bikes To Be Delivered Under PM's Strategic Reform Initiatives For Women's Mobility

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 07:30 PM

22,000 bikes to be delivered under PM's Strategic Reform Initiatives for Women's Mobility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The government, under the Prime Minister Strategic Reform Initiatives for Women's Mobility-Women on Wheels, will deliver a total of 22,000 bikes to women all over the country.

According to the Economic Survey launched on Tuesday, the objective of the project costing Rs 4,476.

17 million, is to increase accessibility and mobility of women by providing motorcycles/ scooties at subsidized prices in Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

