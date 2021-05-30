UrduPoint.com
22,000 Teachers To Be Vaccinated In Multan From Monday

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 10:10 AM

22,000 teachers to be vaccinated in Multan from Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :District administration has finalized all the all arrangements to vaccinate over 22,000 teachers against Corona -19 under the instructions of National Command and Operation Center.

Assistant Commissioner city Kahawaja Umair said separate counters have been established for teachers at the vaccination centres, adding that they have also installed panaflexes and several places mentioning guidance for assistance of the teachers.

He said corona vaccination of 15,000 teachers from across the district and 3,000 schools staff would be completed in time.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad issued the deadline of June 5 for vaccination of all teachers.

Vaccination of 3,000 professors and other staff of Bahauddin Zakariya university (BZU) was also included in the schedule.

Vaccination of 1,000 professors and lecturers of government colleges would also be made within the stimulated time.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education, Shamsher Khan said a schedule of the vaccination of all teachers has been issued to avoid any inconvenience.

Teachers were also informed about their vaccination centres and schedule, he added.

CEO said teachers of Tehsil Shujabad and Jalal Pur Pir Wala would get their jabs from their respective Tehsil centres.

