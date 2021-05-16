22000 tons of waste lifted on Eid days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, carried out special cleanliness operation starting from Chand Raat till the third day of Eidul Fitr and lifted nearly 22000 tons of solid waste from the city.

The department promptly resolved almost 210 complaints received by the general public during this period.

The LWMC made cleanliness arrangements almost everywhere including commercial markets of the city, graveyards, surroundings of recreational areas, parks, Mosques, Eidgahs, open plots, major and minor roads and walled city, etc.

The whole cleanliness operation was monitored by CEO LWMC Deputy CEO LWMC who paid visits across the city and appreciated the role of field workers and officers followed by the distribution of sweets among the workers.

Chairman LWMC said the department has been working tirelessly with a dedication to facilitating citizens.