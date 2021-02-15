UrduPoint.com
2,204 Corona Cases Report In RY Khan

Mon 15th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :A total of 2,204 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 109 deaths have been reported in the district since the eruption of coronavirus pandemic.

This was disclosed in a meeting held here on Monday with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Dr Sidrah Saleem in the chair.

Dr Sakhawat Ali Randhawa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority and other health officers concerned were also present.

The meeting was told that at present 155 active cases of coronavirus were existing in the district and the patients were being provided medical treatment.

ADC Dr Sedrah Saleem directed that vaccination for the front line doctors and paramedics be expedited.

More Stories From Pakistan

