2204 power pilferers nabbed during May

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 2204 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in the last month of May, MEPCO official said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 2204 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in the last month of May, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 40 million electricity units by the power pilferers during the last month.

A sum of over Rs 60 million fine has been imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against 393 of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, MEPCO official sources added.